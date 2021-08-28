Cancel
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins injures left knee in preseason finale

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
WJLA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Running back J.K. Dobbins injured his left knee early in the Baltimore Ravens preseason finale at Washington. Dobbins was carted off after being injured on his third touch of the game when he was tackled on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson in the starting quarterback's 2021 exhibition debut.

