I think it’s safe to say that we left Marquette women’s soccer and their first two games of the season with more questions than answers. The Golden Eagles are 1-1-0 on the year after getting shutout by Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon. In their season opening win over Central Michigan, Marquette looked like the better side for the first 45 minutes, and in dominant fashion as they took a 4-0 lead into the intermission. Then the second half started, and CMU started creating breakaways down the field, and the lack of defensive containment turned into two penalty kicks that helped the Chippewas make it a 4-3 game with just a shade under 20 minutes left.