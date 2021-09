Cary, N.C. — Green Hope and Broughton returned to the football field on Monday night to resume a game that was suspended by lightning on Friday. The two teams picked up in the second quarter with a 7-7 tie, and neither team was able to find much separation. However, a couple late interceptions and a long touchdown run by Jameson Walsh helped Green Hope to a 24-17 win over the Caps in Week 1 of the fall season.