LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Wind Surge was on the wrong side of history as the Arkansas Travelers combined for the third no-hitter in the league this season. Wichita simply had no answers at the plate all night long. Roy Morales and Spencer Steer were the only Surge players to reach base after Morales drew a walk in the sixth inning and a walk in the ninth and Steer also walked in the ninth. The Travelers had only scored one run up until the sixth inning when they put the game out of reach for Wichita. Arkansas plated five runs in the sixth led by an RBI triple from Jake Scheiner and a two-RBI triple off the bat of Stephen Wrenn. Arkansas’ Nate Fisher and Dayeison Arias cruised the remaining three innings to combine with Matt Brash for a no-hitter and striking out 14 Surge batters.