Roosevelt boys soccer earns first victory of season over Cobblers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Central traveled east Saturday to Sioux falls to take on the Roosevelt Rough Riders at Howard Wood Field. After surrendering a goal in the opening minute of the match, the Cobblers would nearly tie it up in the 29th minute of the first half after Jhancellor Potter’s shot bounced off the side post. About 20 minutes later, the Cobblers were again inches away from the tieing goal but Riley Roe’s shot goes just a tad high.