Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Roosevelt boys soccer earns first victory of season over Cobblers

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Central traveled east Saturday to Sioux falls to take on the Roosevelt Rough Riders at Howard Wood Field. After surrendering a goal in the opening minute of the match, the Cobblers would nearly tie it up in the 29th minute of the first half after Jhancellor Potter’s shot bounced off the side post. About 20 minutes later, the Cobblers were again inches away from the tieing goal but Riley Roe’s shot goes just a tad high.

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rough Riders#Cobblers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy