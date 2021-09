Under Mike Zimmer, the Vikings were used to doing well in preseason games. This year, however, things were different. The first game debacle is kind of understandable, with Zimmer resting 31 players. Yes, our backups were horrible, but, after seeing the other games, I believe they were really rusty. The second game was probably our best out of the three – offense apart. Our defense played lights out (yes, I know this is preseason, just let me overreact a little), we got a glimpse of what our trenches could look like and the special teams unit had their best games in ages. Greg Joseph missed a field goal, but hey, it wouldn’t be the Vikings if we hit FGs. The backup offense found a rhythm against the Chiefs, so they at least go into the season on a not-so-low-note.