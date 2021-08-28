Cancel
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Turns Heads at First Event Since Announcing Pregnancy

By Alyssa Morin
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Are Expecting Baby No. 2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is serving bawdy and face!. The supermodel, who recently announced that she and Jason Statham were expecting their second child together, showed off her growing baby bump during an event in Los Angeles. In fact, it marked the first time the Mad Max: Fury Road actress publicly stepped out for a fanciful affair since announcing her pregnancy on Aug 19.

