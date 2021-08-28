Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Turns Heads at First Event Since Announcing Pregnancy

Today marks the launch of Rose Inc, the hotly-anticipated multi-category beauty brand founded by supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. In the weeks leading up to the launch, I sat down with Rosie on Zoom. ‘I feel like we’ve gone up the roller coaster and we’re about to come down very quickly,’ she tells me. Even through the unflattering Zoom lens, I’m mesmerised by her beauty. I soon learn that behind the perfectly chiseled cheekbones is a whip-smart business woman with big ambitions. While Rosie sits at the helm of Rose Inc as brand founder and CCO (Chief Creative Officer), she is joined by industry heavyweight Caroline Hadfield as CEO and Amyris, a biotechnology company with a specialty in clean beauty. Rosie had previously worked with Caroline when she was a spokesperson for mother and child skincare line Pippet, a brand launched by Caroline and owned by Amyris.