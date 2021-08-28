Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

MATCHDAY: Messi could make PSG debut; Man United at Wolves

By The Associated Press
swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Lionel Messi could make his eagerly awaited debut as Paris Saint-Germain visits the modest surroundings of Reims. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through. It also remains to be seen if Kylian Mbappe plays, with Real Madrid trying to sign him before the end of the transfer window. Elsewhere, defending champion Lille seeks a first win when it hosts Montpellier and struggling Monaco is at promoted Troyes. Monaco has one point from three games and was eliminated in the Champions League playoff this week.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Matchday#Psg#European#Real Madrid#Troyes#Monaco#Molineux#Burnley#Athletic Bilbao#Osasuna#C Diz#Italy Ac Milan#Serie A#Inter Milan#Roma#Sassuolo#Germany Wolfsburg#Union Berlin#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
Related
SoccerDerrick

PSG forward Icardi's injury could impact Messi debut

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi was due for a scan Saturday after injuring his right shoulder in a French league game against Brest. The Argentina international was substituted late in PSG's 4-2 victory on Friday night after landing on his shoulder. He was grimacing as he left the field for the locker room.
SoccerSporting News

Pochettino Reveals When Lionel Messi Will Make His PSG Debut

Lionel Messi could be in line for his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims in Ligue 1 next weekend, says Mauricio Pochettino, as the Argentine closes in on his first game for the club. The former Barcelona forward brought the curtain down on a glittering Camp Nou career in particularly wounded...
UEFAalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lionel Messi can make his PSG debut against Reims: Mauricio

Paris [France], August 21 (ANI): Lionel Messi could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims in Ligue 1 next weekend stated head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The six-times Baloon d'Or winner left his former club FC Barcelona as a free agent after the Spanish club announced that "financial and structural obstacles" meant the deal between them and Messi could not be completed.
SoccerNBC Sports

VIDEO: Messi makes PSG debut, Mbappe bags brace in 2-0 win

Lionel Messi has (finally) made his PSG debut and Kylian Mbappe bagged both goals in a 2-0 victory over Reims, but will it be the last time they take the same field while wearing the same shirt?. Furthermore, will the world ever be treated to the sight of Messi, Mbappe...
SoccerTelegraph

Lionel Messi makes PSG debut but Kylian Mbappe steals the show

Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut as Kylian Mbappe’s double secured a 2-0 win over Reims. Messi, wearing 30, his first shirt number at Barcelona, replaced his old friend Neymar on 66 minutes after Mbappe’s second goal had put the game beyond the hosts.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Herald

Messi set to make his PSG debut after being named in squad

PARIS -- Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday after being included in the squad for the game at Reims. PSG delayed naming its squad from Saturday afternoon until 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The record six-time Ballon d'Or winner and four-time Champions League victor could play his first game in the modest surroundings of Reims.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Kluivert opens Nice account as Messi set to make PSG debut

Paris (AFP) – Justin Kluivert scored his first Nice goal and set up another in a 4-0 thrashing of Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Saturday, while Mauricio Pochettino said Lionel Messi would likely make his Paris Saint-Germain debut later this weekend. Kluivert, son of former Netherlands forward Patrick Kluivert, made...
SoccerTribal Football

Photo special: Lionel Messi makes winning PSG debut at Reims

It's happened. In a new shirt. With a new club. Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint Germain on Sunday evening in victory at Reims. Messi made his first appearance for PSG as a 66th-minute substitute in a 2-0 win at Reims in Ligue 1. The Argentina captain, wearing...
SoccerWNMT AM 650

Soccer-Messi comes on as second-half sub to make PSG debut in Ligue 1

REIMS, France (Reuters) – Lionel Messi came on as a second-half substitute to make his debut with Paris St Germain in a Ligue 1 game against Stade de Reims at the Auguste Delaune stadium on Sunday. The Argentina forward, who joined PSG from Barcelona on a two-year contract earlier this...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Lionel Messi makes PSG debut off the bench in victory over Reims

Lionel Messi made his highly anticipated Paris St Germain debut from the bench as the Ligue 1 club recorded a routine 2-0 win at Reims on Sunday. Entering the field for the first time in the unfamiliar dark blue of PSG, Messi’s arrival and first touch were greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the 6,000 travelling fans.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Watford, Wolves vs Man Utd plus Barca, PSG & Atletico Madrid in action

My word, what an ending. We've just about caught our breath here - how about you?. And that, everyone, brings the curtain down on the last day of top-tier club football before the September international break. History made for Manchester United. A victorious debut for Lionel Messi and PSG, steered by Kylian Mbappe in a possible farewell. A crazy final twist between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.
MLSSports Illustrated

Messi Returns to the Pitch in PSG Debut

Hello! I’m Kate Yanchulis, new to the SI Guide team but ready to provide you with the same insight into the best sports to watch every night. A native of the D.C. area, I’m an avid supporter of my local teams and all women’s sports, but I keep my eyes peeled for the most intriguing events from across the sporting map. Today’s matchups take us from a star debut in France’s Ligue 1 to the Little League World Series championship in Williamsport, Pa., with plenty of interesting stops in between.
Premier LeagueESPN

James' harsh handball at Liverpool-Chelsea, Messi's PSG debut, Man United poor before Ronaldo's return

This weekend saw Lionel Messi play for a new club (weird), Manchester United flatter to deceive (not weird), Juventus struggle without the United-bound Cristiano Ronaldo (not his fault) and Arsenal learn more humbling lessons, this time against Manchester City. (We expected that, right?) There were big wins for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan, a big controversy at Liverpool vs. Chelsea, and a ton of fun from an unlikely source: Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy