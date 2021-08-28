If DW signs anywhere this year, that's a powerful indication

That he's innocent, and that private conversations between player, lawyers, and team managment have revealed what cannot be revealed to the general public or discussed in the media. No team would touch him if there was a chance he was a serial rapist, not after all of this publicity. If he doesn't play, however, it doesn't mean he's guilty, it could very well just mean everything is still in limbo, and teams are waiting for legal, public resolution one way or the other. If I'm DW, I do exactly what my lawyers tell me to do, and that's probably "keep your mouth shut".