Ida becoming stronger; outer bands continue to bring heavy rain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon and evening. As of the 2 p.m. EDT update, the storm was moving northwest at 16 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, which makes it a category 2 storm. However, Ida is expected to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane before landfall making it an extremely dangerous major hurricane.