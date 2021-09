After nineteen straight losses by the Orioles, it was the sage that finally ended it. You’ve got to be willing to try the weird stuff after that much losing, and according to the O’s players following last night’s win, the weird stuff that they tried was the sage that Trey Mancini brought in. Players took to the task of burning it all through the bowels of the stadium with gusto, and lo and behold, nine innings later, the O’s had a 10-6 comeback win. Check out Alex Church’s recap of the game for the lovely totals.