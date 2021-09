The title of this article says it all. Rad custom art by @Alex_Connolly!. 2 – The Ascent, XBX Game Pass covered on So Videogames episode 244. This isometric twin-stick shooter with a cyberpunk theme started strong and it grabbed me immediately, but extended play revealed it to be more shallow and repetitive than I had first hoped. The story was thin, there’s not much loot to fiddle with, the overworld is too large and tedious to deal with… The graphics and aesthetics are on point, but it just couldn’t keep my attention. I’m guessing the next game from this team will be fucking killer. DELETED.