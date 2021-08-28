Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

10 takeaways from Packers' preseason-ending loss to Bills

By Zach Kruse
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RevA_0bg1qXUr00

The Green Bay Packers finished the preseason with a 19-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon. Coach Matt LaFleur sat 30 or more players in all three preseason games and predictably lost all three.

Wins and losses just don’t matter in August. Competitors like to win, but the Packers treated the 2021 preseason as an important evaluation period for young players that either needed experience or needed to fight for a roster spot.

The only takeaway from the three games that really matters: no significant injuries. LaFleur’s team is mostly healthy, and an important injury situation lingering into Week 1 (see: David Bakhtiari, Za’Darius Smith) wasn’t a result of anything the Packers did during the preseason. LaFleur protected his most important players, using last year’s lack of a preseason as evidence for why keeping the experienced veterans out of harm’s way was the way to go.

Here are all the other takeaways from Saturday in Buffalo:

1

Love still needs to learn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzzrS_0bg1qXUr00
(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The full evaluation of Jordan Love’s performance against the Bills will be a strongly positive one, but two situations exposed his inexperience and the need for more development in his decision-making processes. On the first, Love tripped in his dropback and – in a panic with the rush closing in – tossed up a 50/50 ball into the end zone, which was promptly intercepted by former Packers defensive back Micah Hyde. Love lost his vision down the field and had the timing of his footwork interrupted. He should have thrown the ball away or taken a sack and lived to fight another day, especially on first down. On the second, left tackle Yosh Nijman got beat immediately on an inside move, forcing Love out of the pocket and to his right. On the run, he threw late and forced a pass into traffic over the middle. The ball should have been intercepted. It was probably a bigger mistake than the first, but the Bills didn’t punish it. Love, who was turnover-prone at Utah State, will learn to protect the football or fail as an NFL quarterback. LaFleur called each situation on Saturday a “learning moment” for the young quarterback.

2

Assessing Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHHo8_0bg1qXUr00
(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Packers will be encouraged by most of Love’s performance over two preseason games. He played well from clean pockets, looked comfortable within the offense and threw accurately down the field. On Saturday, Love hit Reggie Begelton off play-action for 29 yards, Malik Taylor on a free play for 27 yards, and Dominique Dafney on a designed rollout for 23 yards. He marched the Packers’ second-team offense down the field against the Bills starters not once, not twice but three times and probably should have left the field at halftime with 10 or more points. The two mistakes can’t be overlooked, but Love’s other 20 dropbacks on Saturday were positive. Throw in his debut against the Texans two weeks ago, and it was a favorable start to Love’s second NFL season.

3

Kylin Hill is Brandon Jackson 2.0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5CuE_0bg1qXUr00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie running back Kylin Hill once again looked like one of the best players on the field Saturday. His eight touches created 44 yards. He has quick feet, good vision as a one-cut runner and a knack for creating space for himself. In many ways, his movement skills are reminiscent of former Packers running back Brandon Jackson, who developed into a valuable third-down back for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a decade ago. Hill is slightly more explosive and might have a higher ceiling as a runner. Don’t be surprised if the rookie finds his way onto the field despite Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon ahead of him on the depth chart to start 2021.

4

Taylor, Begelton shine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ojqp_0bg1qXUr00
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Reggie Begelton (84) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

While Juwann Winfree and Equanimeous St. Brown watched the entire preseason from the sideline while nursing injuries, Malik Taylor and Reggie Begelton took advantage of just about every opportunity. Once again, the two healthy and available receivers were productive and looked polished against the Bills. Taylor caught five passes for a team-high 69 yards, making him the team leader in catches (14) and receiving yards (188) during the preseason. He created a first down by beating Pro Bowler Tredavious White and later hauled in a terrific catch along the sideline on a free play. He is almost certainly going to be the No. 6 receiver on the roster. Begelton (four catches, 51 yards) has made a strong case to be the No. 7 receiver in Green Bay, even if that means starting the season on the practice squad. He’s better as a route-runner in Year 2 and tough enough to play in the slot.

5

Heflin forces his way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36T11S_0bg1qXUr00
(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will have a hard time constructing his best 53-man roster without including rookie defensive lineman Jack Heflin. For the third consecutive preseason game, Heflin played with effort and energy and flashed disruptive moments as a rusher and in the run game. He gives the Packers everything they already get with Tyler Lancaster but with more every-down vibrancy and pass-rushing potential. For the second straight week, Helfin won with a counter move and hit the quarterback. He also stuffed a run for a big loss in the second half. The only question left is: will he replace Lancaster, or simply be the sixth defensive lineman on the roster?

6

Sternberger comes up small

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CQ2z_0bg1qXUr00
Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

After three preseason games with him as the featured tight end, it’s difficult to see what Jace Sternberger does well enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster when he comes off the suspended list in Week 3. He missed a key reach block on third-and-goal on the Packers’ opening drive, creating a stop of A.J. Dillon and forcing fourth down, and he looked sluggish on his two targets (both incompletions). The Packers talk all the time about players embracing a specific role. What is Sternberger’s? He can’t block as an in-line tight end despite adding weight, and he doesn’t separate on short to intermediate routes. His two big plays this summer – a 34-yard catch up the seam against the Texans and a short touchdown catch against the Jets – were more the result of great quarterback plays than individual plays from Sternberger. He might be out of chances in Green Bay.

7

Missed tackles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCOb9_0bg1qXUr00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The tackling wasn’t acceptable from the Packers’ second- and third-team defense. Name just about any defender on the roster bubble, and they missed a tackle on Saturday. Possibly the only one that didn’t was rookie linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who finished with a team-high nine tackles and a half-sack. He showed some juice as a ball hunter against the Bills. The missed tackles were so disappointing because so many of the backup jobs available on defense also include important assignments on special teams. The Packers have to be able to trust young players to get regular season-caliber players on the ground consistently. Jake Fromm’s touchdown scramble was the pinnacle of the tackling nightmare against the Bills.

8

Offensive line trends

Lucas Patrick and Royce Newman were the starting guards. They could easily be the starting combo on Sept. 12 in New Orleans. Patrick’s stock should rise because he’s probably the team’s best option as a backup center. Jake Hanson had major issues there on Saturday. Ben Braden started at right tackle and held his own for the second straight week. He could push veteran Dennis Kelly off of the team. Left tackle Yosh Nijman probably had his shakiest performance of the preseason. He gave up a pressure on Love that nearly resulted in an interception. Rookie Cole Van Lanen played a lot of snaps at left guard and was up and down. The offensive line will be an interesting puzzle for general manager Brian Gutekunst to put together on Tuesday.

9

Benkert safe...to the practice squad?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCA4v_0bg1qXUr00
N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

You probably won’t read many stories about the dangers of losing Kurt Benkert this week. He came in during the second half and completed seven passes for 61 yards over three drives. Benkert flashed at times during the preseason, but he’s a fairly typical No. 3 quarterback. All teams have a young passer like him that they’ve been developing and would like to keep, so the Packers should be able to get Benkert through waivers and onto the practice squad next week. With the NFL’s MVP and a (healthy) first-round pick behind him, only two quarterbacks are required on the Packers’ 53-man roster.

10

Ento vs. Yiadom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjYZF_0bg1qXUr00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Both Kabion Ento and Isaac Yiadom had issues covering Gabriel Davis to start the contest on Saturday. Yiadom got beat on two third-down opportunities on the opening drive, and Ento gave up a big play with poor coverage and a missed tackle to start the second. Each player missed an opportunity to take a major step towards making the roster as the No. 6 corner. It would still be a surprise if the Packers didn’t keep six cornerbacks, especially considering the special teams impact, but neither Ento nor Yiadom made the decision any easier. Stephen Denmark, who was signed this week, looked like the best cornerback on the field for the Packers on Saturday.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Kylin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Buffalo Bills#Utah State#Love#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLAOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Aaron Rodgers’ Crazy Practice Throw Is Going Viral

There’s a reason the Green Bay Packers did everything they could to persuade Aaron Rodgers to re-join the team in training camp: he’s special. Rodgers looks like what we’d expect from the reigning NFL MVP. No. 12 dazzled during Thursday’s practice, completing a deep ball with pin-point accuracy. During a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLYardbarker

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

The Green Bay Packers are thin at outside linebacker. Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith hasn’t practiced due to a back issue. Key backup and special-teams standout Randy Ramsey is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained on Monday. The Packers toyed with moving inside linebacker Kamal Martin but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLaudacy.com

'I have no desire' to return to NFL, says former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers successfully orchestrated a reunion with trusted veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb. But fans shouldn't hold out hope of Jordy Nelson returning this season -- he's happily retired. "I'm done. I'm glad to be done, and glad for the 11 years I had," Nelson told...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Packers veterans who could be cut this preseason

The team to win the NFC North each of the past two seasons has a very talented roster. Who could be out when it comes to the Green Bay Packers?. Head coach Matt LaFleur has been consistent in two years at the helm of the Packers. Green Bay has won a pair of division titles and reached the NFC title game both times. But it still hasn’t added up to a Super Bowl appearance, something the club hasn’t managed since 2010.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers urges to bring back another Packers legend

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his wish when the team brought back Randall Cobb. Now, it appears he’s interested in seeing another beloved Packer join forces with him once again. Cobb posted a story urging Green Bay to sign former linebacker Clay Matthews. Rodgers fully endorsed that...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers drops shocking truth bomb on his return to Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga has met a relatively half-hearted conclusion. Yes, the reigning NFL MVP has returned to the Green Bay Packers and will suit up for the season. However, given all that’s gone down the past few months, with some baggage carry-over from seasons’ past, anything less than a trade away from Green Bay or a full-on commitment to the Packers leaves the story open-ended.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

3 things to watch for the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers will kick off their 2021 season with a road showdown versus the New Orleans Saints. Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the game is unexpected to be played in New Orleans, as the NFL continues to determine a location. Regardless of where the teams play, it will be Aaron Rodgers against Jameis Winston at the quarterback position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy