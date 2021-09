Cows are an environmental nightmare. Not only do they take up lots of space that might be better used for solar panels, they emit copious quantities of methane from both ends. Where there are cows, there are no trees to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. In fact, large tracts of the Amazon rainforest have been chopped down to make room for more cows to meet the insatiable appetite of humans for the meat we get from slaughtered cows.