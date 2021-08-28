Cancel
Orange, CT

Six to be inducted into the Amity High Hall of Fame

By Joe Morelli
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amity Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame will induct six new members at the 22nd Annual Hall of Fame Dinner on Thursday Oct. 21, at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange. The inductees are as follows: Allison Barwise (2009), a former soccer, indoor and outdoor track and field who was the New Haven Register Female Athlete of the Year in 2009; Joseph Ciancola (2010), ex-hockey and baseball standout; Sal Coppola (1987), who has won seven SCC and six Class LL state championships and won his 500th game this past season for the Spartans; Janice Ehorn (2008), ex-volleyball standout; Erin (McLaughlin) Guise (2005), a former swimming standout; and Gilbert Jennings (1991), who starred in football, wrestling and outdoor track and field.

www.nhregister.com

