49ers' River Cracraft: Signs with San Fran

 6 days ago

The 49ers signed Cracraft on Saturday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Cracraft was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday but has been re-signed after San Francisco waived Richie James with an injury designation. The 27-year-old Cracraft appeared in nine contests for the 49ers last year, totaling six catches for 41 yards.

