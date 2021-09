TAMPA (SNN-TV) - With just one game to go before the end of the preseason, its crunch time for some last minute decisions for roster spots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs officially broke camp after practice today and after this Saturday, the team will trim its roster from 80 men down to 53. Head coach Bruce Arians has said on multiple occasions that the first 30 to 35 spots on the regular-season roster are secure. What will be decided over the next six days will be the outcome of five to 10 roster spots, plus the 16-man practice squad that will take shape after the cuts.