Biden-Harris Administration Quadruples the Number of Health Care Navigators Ahead of HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment Period

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden-Harris Administration is expanding the number of Navigator organizations to help people enroll in coverage through the Marketplace, Medicaid, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) in 30 states with a Federally-Facilitated Marketplace. Through $80 million in grant awards for the 2022 plan year, 60 Navigator awardee organizations will be able to train and certify more than 1,500 Navigators to help uninsured consumers find affordable and comprehensive health coverage.

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Health ServicesKFOR

4 Seniors: Does Medicare cover home health care?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Home health care services are a valuable Medicare benefit that provides a wide variety of part-time or intermittent in-home skilled nursing care, therapy and other aid to beneficiaries in need, if they meet Medicare’s criteria. Here’s how it works. In order to secure coverage for home...
HealthLong Beach Press-Telegram

Senior Living: Why doesn’t Medicare cover services so many seniors need?

Despite what you may regularly hear on some television ads, Medicare does not entitle seniors “to eliminate copays and get dental care, dentures, eyeglasses, prescription drug coverage, in-home aides, unlimited transportation and home-delivered meals, all at no additional cost.”. But if Democratic lawmakers in Congress have their say, seniors could...
Health Servicesbloomberglaw.com

Coordinated Care Groups Saved Medicare Almost $2 Billion in 2020

The groups of doctors and hospitals that provide coordinated care through traditional Medicare saved the program nearly $1.9 billion in 2020, the Biden administration reported. That’s the largest annual savings ever generated by accountable care organizations in the Medicare Shared Savings Program, the leading value-based care initiative of the Centers...
U.S. PoliticsHealthcare IT News

Biden administration invests nearly $11M toward pediatric telehealth

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday it was awarding $10.7 million from the American Rescue Plan to integrate telehealth services into pediatric care. The funding is aimed at expanding behavioral healthcare access for children. "The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on all of us,...
HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Uninsured? Apply for state health insurance through Pennie before Sunday

Harrisburg, Pa. -- On Wednesday, Pennsylvania's state government commemorated the two-year anniversary of Pennie, Pennsylvania's state-based health exchange. Over 335,000 patients have enrolled for coverage through Pennie and with American Rescue Plan funding, average premiums after subsidies have dropped by half since the start of 2021, bringing the new average to $86 per month.
Healthbloomberglaw.com

HHS Revokes Medicaid Work Requirements in Three More States

The Department of Health and Human Services continued to unwind Trump-era policy priorities in the Medicaid program, rolling back work requirements in three more states and asking for additional public comments on a demonstration project in Tennessee. Requiring poor adults to work as a condition of receiving health care would...
Honolulu, HIhawaii.gov

Hawai‘i State Executive Office on Aging provides resources for kupuna to prepare for Medicare’s annual open enrollment period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7

HONOLULU – Medicare is the federal health insurance program to help pay for healthcare services for kupuna 65 years and older as well as those with disabilities or end-stage renal disease. The valuable program has many different components and can be challenging to understand and navigate. It is also difficult to know who to trust for objective, non-commercial information.
PoliticsCape May County Herald

Grant Opportunity Opens for Navigators in NJ's Health Care Enrollment

TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Aug. 20 announced it is now accepting applications for community organizations to serve as navigators to assist residents with health insurance enrollment for the upcoming open enrollment period and during 2022. According to a governor's office release, the department is...
U.S. PoliticsIronton Tribune

Brown announces $500M in rural emergency health care grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making $500 million available in emergency rural health care grants as part of the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass to provide critical assistance for Ohioans. The awards will be...
Public HealthNJBIZ

DOBI offering $4M in health insurance navigator grants through Sept. 17

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance is accepting applications for community organizations to serve as health insurance navigators to help residents during the upcoming open enrollment period and during 2022. The department said on Aug. 21 that $4 million in grant funding is available for navigators to make...
Healthmauinow.com

Resources Available for Navigating Upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment

Medicare is the federal health insurance program that helps pay for healthcare services for kupuna 65 years and older as well as people with disabilities or end-stage renal disease. The valuable program has many different components and can be challenging to understand and navigate. It can be difficult to know who to trust for objective, non-commercial information.
Health ServicesWINKNEWS.com

Both Lee Health and NCH caring for record numbers of COVID-19 patients

Two hospital systems in Southwest Florida are shattering records with the numbers of COVID-19 patients each is caring for. On Monday, Lee Health announced its treating 629 COVID-19 patients across its hospitals, which is the most it has ever had. Eight of those patients are children. 72 people are on ventilators and 94 are in the ICU. 841 people have lost their battle with COVID-19 and 22 of those people in Lee Health hospitals have died since Friday, August 20.
HealthNHPR

New Hampshire Health Care Navigators Secure 1.6 Million in Federal Grant Awards

After cuts under the Trump administration, organizations that help people purchase insurance through the Affordable Care Act have now received $1.6 million in federal funding. Known as New Hampshire health care navigators, the operating budget for these roles totaled 100,000 dollars in 2020. Navigators provide free enrollment aid and education about health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act, helping Granite Staters select plans and understand subsidies.

