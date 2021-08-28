Cancel
Pensacola, FL

9-11 Anniversary Remembrance Event scheduled at PSC to encourage unity

By Pulse Staff
thepulsepensacola.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 11, 2021 marks 20 years since the World Trade Center attack. To honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 who died, the more than 7,000 military who have died in response to the attack, and the more than 30,000 military who have taken their own lives over the past 20 years, the public is invited to attend a free event that celebrates America, honors our military, first responders and Gold Star & Surviving Families.

thepulsepensacola.com

Comments / 0

 

