Lemon Bay boys, Venice girls pace area at Lemon Bay XC Invite
ENGLEWOOD — Fort Myers swept the season-opening Lemon Bay Invitational cross country meet that featured 20 boys teams and 14 girls squads. On the boys’ side, Lemon Bay nosed out Charlotte for third place for top honors among area schools. Mantas junior Sean Perry covered the 5-kilometer distance in 17:55.4 to finish sixth overall and best among area runners. North Port junior Evan Crane finished 10th at 18:06.7.www.yoursun.com
