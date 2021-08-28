Lemon Bay boys, Venice girls pace area at Lemon Bay XC Invite

It was a very hot day for the Varsity Cross Country Bruins as they traveled to Frankfort on Thursday to compete in the Hot Dog Invitational. The Bruin Girls’ Team raced their way to second place having 5 runners receiving top 15 recognition. These were Chloe Wicker (sophomore) in 7th place with a time of 23:23.03, Allison Clamme (sophomore) in 12th place with a time of 26:02.22, Ammee Uggen (sophomore) in 13th place with a time of 26:02.68, 14th place was Ruby Slentz (senior) with a time of 26:14.80, and Una Bowman (junior) in 15th place with a time of 26:28.91. Senior, Samantha Williamson finished in 19th place overall with a time of 28:13.43 and Allison Jacobs (junior), rounding out the runners with a time of 29:08.85.