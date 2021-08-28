Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lemon Bay boys, Venice girls pace area at Lemon Bay XC Invite

By Staff report
yoursun.com
 6 days ago

ENGLEWOOD — Fort Myers swept the season-opening Lemon Bay Invitational cross country meet that featured 20 boys teams and 14 girls squads. On the boys’ side, Lemon Bay nosed out Charlotte for third place for top honors among area schools. Mantas junior Sean Perry covered the 5-kilometer distance in 17:55.4 to finish sixth overall and best among area runners. North Port junior Evan Crane finished 10th at 18:06.7.

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#The Boys#Tarpons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Desoto County, FLyoursun.com

DeSoto County cancels Friday's game at Fort Meade

DeSoto County’s game today at Fort Meade has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Bulldogs coach Sam Holland said his team’s seven-day contact tracing window began early enough this week that the team’s Sept. 10 date at Estero is still on. “We had to cancel this one, but my hope,...
Footballyoursun.com

Lemon Bay slams St. Stephen's in opener

ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay opened its 2021 season with the same formula that proved successful last year and cruised to a 50-6 victory over St. Stephen’s Episcopal on Friday night. The Mantas (1-0) used an impressive ground game and a strong defense as they jumped out to an early 8-0...
Ashland, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Ashland’s Bauer, Drummond boys set pace at Ashland Invitational

Ashland High School Girls cross country standout sophomore Adeline Bauer placed fifth among 109 runners in the girls portion of the Ashland Invitational 5k cross country meet held Thursday, Aug. 26 at Chequamegon Bay Golf Club. On the boys side, powered by the seventh-place finish of sophomore Cole Giesregen (#339) and 15th place by junior Alex Rasmussen (#340), Drummond High School made a mark among the 124 runners and many teams completing. Top finishers for Ashland High School were sophomore Jackson Fiamoncini (16th), junior Dylan Uitto (19th) and sophomore Dylan Anderson (23rd). Northwestern junior Emmett Johnson won the boys race with a time of 17:50 over the 5K course, while Barron junior Fran Peterson won the girls in 20:18.
WWEyoursun.com

Lemon Bay's inaugural Hall class has star power

In the mid-1980s, Mike Schyck and his family moved from Colorado, to Orlando, then Englewood after his father survived a battle with cancer. The family was staying in a Days Inn for a couple of weeks while waiting for a rental home to become available. One night, there was a knock at the door.
Sportsblackfordathletics.com

Girls 2nd, Boys 3rd at Hot Dog Invite

It was a very hot day for the Varsity Cross Country Bruins as they traveled to Frankfort on Thursday to compete in the Hot Dog Invitational. The Bruin Girls’ Team raced their way to second place having 5 runners receiving top 15 recognition. These were Chloe Wicker (sophomore) in 7th place with a time of 23:23.03, Allison Clamme (sophomore) in 12th place with a time of 26:02.22, Ammee Uggen (sophomore) in 13th place with a time of 26:02.68, 14th place was Ruby Slentz (senior) with a time of 26:14.80, and Una Bowman (junior) in 15th place with a time of 26:28.91. Senior, Samantha Williamson finished in 19th place overall with a time of 28:13.43 and Allison Jacobs (junior), rounding out the runners with a time of 29:08.85.
GolfKHQ Right Now

Gallatin Boys, West Girls win Billings Invite

The Billings Invite concluded at Lake Hills Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. The two teams who won in Great Falls a week ago, were strong once again in the second event of the season. Jordan Verge led the boys after round one at Yegen Golf Course. Today Verge would finish...
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Sarasota blows by North Port in shutout

NORTH PORT – Lance Trippel threw for six touchdowns, four to T.J. McKay as the Sarasota High School football team blew out North Port, 56-0, Friday night at the Preserve. The Sailors (2-0), scored all their touchdowns in the first half, with the first three going from Trippel to McKay to give Sarasota a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Florida StateGwinnett Daily Post

Mill Creek girls first, boys second at Kowboy XC Classic in Florida

The Mill Creek cross country teams had a great showing Saturday at the Kowboy XC Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla. The Hawks won the girls competition with 50 points to edge Bishop Moore (Fla.), which finished at 54, while the boys placed second behind Belen Jesuit Preparatory (Fla.) as both teams had low scores. The Mill Creek boys had 34 to Belen Jesuit’s 25 — both were well ahead of third-place Tohopekaliga (Fla.), which had 127.
SportsMercury News

Vote now: Bay Area News Group boys athlete of the week, Aug. 22-28

Welcome to the Bay Area News Group (Mercury News & East Bay Times) boys athlete of the week poll, returning for its second iteration and first fall season. Every Monday, we will provide a list of candidates who stood out over the previous week — in the fall, mainly Friday nights — and allow you, the reader, to vote for the winner. This week, submissions consider performances between Aug. 22-28.
Sportsyoursun.com

Sports briefs

The Lemon Bay girls golf team shot a 206 to defeat North Port at Lemon Bay Golf Club in Englewood on Tuesday. North Port’s Kaitlyn Rogers was atop the leader board with a 42, followed two strokes back by Lemon Bay’s Madison Hanson and the Bobcats’ Sydney Stevenson at 44.
York, NEYork News-Times

York takes titles for boys, girls both at McCool XC quad

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The first event of the 2021 cross country season was a Twilight quad hosted by the McCool Junction Mustangs. No team scores were kept and joining McCool Junction at Camp Kateri were the York Dukes, Centennial Broncos and the Milford Eagles. The races got underway at 7...
Englewood, FLsnntv.com

LaBelle and Lemon Bay's Thursday night game canceled

ENGLEWOOD (SNN-TV) - Another local football game has been canceled. LaBelle and Lemon Bay's scheduled Thursday match-up has been called off. LaBelle announced a two-week shutdown for their football program due to COVID-19. Lemon Bay, despite earlier reports, is still actively pursuing other options for games this week. But, if an opponent cannot be found, they look forward to their September 10th opponent, the Bayshore Bruins.
Volleyballyoursun.com

Lemon Bay powers past Tarpons

ENGLEWOOD — Good thing Sean Strickland likes to run. The Lemon Bay volleyball assistant coach will be jogging 10 laps Wednesday afternoon while the rest of the Manta Rays look on following their achievement Tuesday night against Charlotte. In a textbook matchup of a power-hitting offense against a stingy defense,...
Footballyoursun.com

The kid with the megawatt smile

Bo Williams never expected to be standing where he was on Saturday, within arm’s reach of his older brother’s casket. He had spent the week grasping for the words that would guide him through the grief, provide solace to his family and honor the memory of the complex kid with a megawatt smile that hid a tortured soul.
Footballyoursun.com

Officials shortage another impact on local schedules

Less than two weeks into the high school football season there have already been a number of games canceled and rescheduled, with more likely looming on the horizon. While weather and COVID-related issues have been responsible of some of the schedule changes, a shortage of game officials has been another challenge for coaches and school administrators.
Shenandoah, IAclarindaherald.com

Cardinal boys 2nd, girls 3rd at Shenandoah XC meet

SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams had three athletes each place in the top 10 and the boys placed second and the girls third in the team race Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Shenandoah Early Bird Cross Country Meet. Both Shenandoah teams placed fourth while Essex...
Sportsblackfordathletics.com

Girls 4th, Boys 7th at Celina Rotary Invitational

Despite the warm temperatures and missing teammates, the Varsity Bruin harriers had several season best times and personal records on Saturday at the Celina Rotary Invitational in Ohio. Leading the way for the boy’s team and bringing home an individual medal for 13th place was Donavan Osborn (Junior) racing to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy