Relationships

Kids in Care: Foster closets help fill needs for families caring for

By Rachel Kinder
wvgazettemail.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine a scenario where three children are taken into custody of the state and need placement in a foster home. The children are ages 5, 2 and 6 months. It is late in the afternoon and the worker has been calling for placements for a few hours, while the children wait with her at the Department of Health and Human Resources office where she works. Due to the ongoing shortage of foster families, she has been unable to find a family with availability for three children.

KidsPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A Mom Is Braiding Kids' Hair For Free So Parents Have One Less Back-To-School Stress

In homes, churches and in braiding shops around Nashville, Brittany Starks and a team of dedicated volunteers are helping parents lighten their load, one braid at a time. Starks' idea was a simple one: offer to braid children's hair for free in order to take away some of the stress for parents at the beginning of the school year. As anyone who's ever gotten their hair braided can tell you, it's an amazing deal: typically, getting your hair braided can cost hundreds of dollars and involve spending around five to six hours at a braiding salon, if not longer.
SocietyPosted by
InspireMore

‘We received a little boy. We didn’t have enough clothes or toys, but the joy on his face was the biggest blessing.’: Mom shares important lesson about foster care

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Foster Care is like so many other things: if you don’t talk about it, people don’t think about it. If I do nothing else with foster care as far as taking care of another child, I will talk about it. I will share my experiences. I will give a voice to these children that need our help. They need us to literally do something.
RelationshipsWRAL

How one woman found family with her 12 foster children

This article was written for our sponsor, Children's Home Society of North Carolina. Ashley Striblin began working with the Children's Home Society of North Carolina about three years ago, when she acted on a lifelong goal of becoming a foster parent. "Before I became a latchkey kid, I would stay...
Lowndes County, GAvaldostatoday.com

Foster Care Parents needed in Lowndes County

In Lowndes County, there are 138 children in foster care and 41 foster homes. For our 18 county area we have 179 homes and 1062 children in care. We need families to open their hearts and homes for our children. If you are interested in foster care or adoption please...
Kidsquillette.com

Foster Kids Need Their Own Advocates

There are a lot of people who attend court hearings for children in foster care: a judge, at least one parent, a lawyer representing each parent, a social worker, a lawyer representing the child welfare agency, other relatives, lawyers representing them, foster parents, and maybe some witnesses. There is only one person, though, in the courtroom who is tasked with getting to know the child and representing that child’s best interests to the judge—the CASA, or court-appointed special advocate. But now, thanks to activists in the world of child welfare, even that lone voice may soon be extinguished, or at least drowned out by all of the adults in the room.
Papillion, NEOmaha.com

PLCS Community Closet ready to help families

A new project by the Papillion La Vista Community Schools provides students and their families confidential access to free clothing and essential items in times of need. The PLCS Community Closet is currently in a “soft-launch,” said Dr. Becky Meyers, Director of Elementary Human Resources and Student Services. The program will have a formal opening in October at Carriage Hill Elementary.
CharitiesPosted by
CBS New York

With Kids Heading Back To School, More Families Are In Need Of School Supply Donations

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and food insecurity soared. Now, charity organizations are calling for help with school supplies for those in need. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, backpacks, notepads, crayons and more – the next time you’re in a store, think about picking up these items to donate. “There’s a need, and they aren’t that expensive. But it does hit a family budget,” said Lisa Wilson, executive director of Coastal Communities Family Success Center. Wilson says it’s not just lower income families. “A lot of our parents, moms and dads, are still not back to work....
Public Healthalabamanews.net

Local Family Shares Journey of Fostering During Pandemic

Scooter and Chelsea Kellum have been fostering children with the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, since 2018. With four children of their own, the Kellum’s have foster 12 children throughout the last three years. “When they come into our home,” said Scooter, “I truly love them as if their our own.”
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Children in foster care receive celebrity treatment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Foster students in the Roanoke Valley are getting the “celebrity treatment” just in time for the new school year. Famous actress Jen Lilley... you may recognize her from the Hallmark Channel... is originally from Roanoke County. She has a passion for children in foster care. “Children...
HomelessNews On 6

Local Nonprofit Holds Donation Drive For Foster Children

A local nonprofit hosted a donation drive to help foster kids Thursday night. Volunteers with Fostering Connections, collected new and used clothes, shoes, toys and baby items. The items will be used to stock the group’s Mobile Resource Center bus that travels around Green Country, delivering donations to kids in foster care.
Family Relationshipscreatingafamily.org

Advice to My Pre-Foster/Kinship Parent Self: Part 3 of a Series

Today, we wrap up our three-part series of advice to our younger selves with lessons from the foster and kinship care community. Not surprisingly, most of the voices in this conversation are those of foster or kinship parents: our online community serves primarily adults who are parenting or wish to parent soon. Many of the foster and kinship parents have moved into the adoption space as well. We appreciate their experiences in the foster space that help layer in the counsel that adoptive parents need to successfully parent this generation of adopted children.

