Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Title chase for Sioux Falls Little League comes to an end in semifinals

By Marcus Traxler
Mitchellrepublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The dream of a Little League World Series Championship came up a few hits short on Saturday for the Sioux Falls Little League. Trailing by four entering the final inning of the game, Sioux Falls scored one and had the bases loaded with no out but the Hamilton, Ohio defense wriggled out of the jam and clinched the Tom Seaver Bracket championship 5-2 over Sioux Falls at Lamade Stadium.

www.mitchellrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Seaver
Person
Hank Aaron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Llws#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy