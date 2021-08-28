Title chase for Sioux Falls Little League comes to an end in semifinals

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The dream of a Little League World Series Championship came up a few hits short on Saturday for the Sioux Falls Little League. Trailing by four entering the final inning of the game, Sioux Falls scored one and had the bases loaded with no out but the Hamilton, Ohio defense wriggled out of the jam and clinched the Tom Seaver Bracket championship 5-2 over Sioux Falls at Lamade Stadium.