Henrico County, VA

1121 Marney Ct, Henrico, VA 23229

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovely luxurious Kingston plan townhome located in highly sought- after Grayson Hill. Nice and bright dining and living room spaces both with large windows. Private office with closet and full first floor bath or this room could be a first- floor bedroom. Wonderful family room with gas fireplace and access to the picturesque back patio that is partially covered. Large light filled eat-in kitchen with floor to ceiling window, vast amount of granite countertop space, pantry, stainless appliances, fabulous center island. Back staircase leads to a private guest bedroom with full bath, could be another office or exercise room. There are 3 more bedrooms suites, one of which is a gracious primary en suite with sitting room space, walk-in closets, and a garden style bath with double vanities, tub, shower. Enjoy a relaxing fall evening on the back patio with friends or stroll to the pool or the neighborhood pond. Wood floors on main level, wall to wall on second, 10 ft ceilings, ideal flow for entertaining, very light and bright townhome, 2 car garage. This unit offers a number of different options and is definitely not one to miss!

