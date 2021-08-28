1121 Marney Ct, Henrico, VA 23229

Do not miss this amazing townhouse in desirable Skipwith Green! Filled with natural light, this townhome offers comfortable living on three levels. With gorgeous hardwood floors, large kitchen with all appliances that convey and spacious bathrooms, this home shows like a dream! Hardwood floors through out the home, two of the bedrooms on the sencond floor have carpet over the wooden floors. The kitchen opens to the family room and has countertop seating. Rear Patio perfect for relaxing after a long day, rear storage shed does have power. Wonderful bright family room with eating area, a fireplace flanked by built-ins, and a door to the charming brick patio, which is fully fenced. 3 bedrooms include two on the 2nd floor and one on the 3rd floor with the option to have the primary bedroom on either floor. This conveniently located townhome in the Henrico area just minutes from 95/64/295, Short Pump and Innsbrook, this amazing townhome needs to be seen to be believed.