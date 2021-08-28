Cancel
MLB

Yankees' win streak ends at 13; Montas, A's stop 6-game skid

ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. -- — Fresh off their first loss in more than two weeks, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees immediately looked forward. The Yankees' longest winning streak in nearly 60 years ended at 13 games Saturday when Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings and the Oakland Athletics held on for a 3-2 victory.

