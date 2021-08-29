5 things we learned in Week Zero of H.S. football

Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher threw two touchdowns, ran for two more and intercepted two passes on defense in Week Zero.

Rather than a double-double, two-sport star Rodney Gallagher recorded a double-triple.

As in, the Laurel Highlands junior rushed for more than 100 yards and passed for more than 100 on Friday as the Mustangs defeated Connellsville, 44-14. He also tossed two touchdowns, ran for two more and intercepted two passes on defense. It was an electric start for one of the WPIAL’s most dynamic athletes.

“I don’t know if anything he does really surprises you,” coach Rich Kolesar said. “You have to know to expect the unexpected from him.”

Gallagher completed 9 of 13 passes for 111 yards and rushed for 101 yards on six attempts. He and Apollo-Ridge’s Karter Schrock (146 passing, 118 rushing) reached triple digits in two stat categories in Week Zero.

As a freshman, Gallagher earned all-conference honors starting at wide receiver and defensive back. He again earned all-conference receiver honors as a sophomore while splitting time there and behind center.

This year, he is more entrenched at QB.

“We built the offense around him at quarterback,” Kolesar said, “but we’ve got another kid that did a pretty good job (at QB).

“He stepped in a couple of times last night, so there’s always that possibility he could go back out (to receiver) for a few plays.”

Gallagher holds Division I offers in football and basketball, where he is Laurel Highlands’ point guard. Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia have offered him a scholarship in both sports. Among his other college options are Notre Dame, Michigan and Ole Miss for football and Florida basketball.

The wait is over

How big was Friday’s win for Northgate? Consider that the seniors on the roster never had won a varsity game.

The Flames snapped a 32-game losing streak with a 22-6 win over Carlynton. It was the longest active losing streak in the WPIAL, dating to 2017.

“It has been awhile,” said coach Mike Fulmore, who is in his fourth season. “You could look at those guys and just tell that it really meant a lot to them.

“Those guys have worked so hard just doing all the little things it takes to get a win. (Friday) night was very satisfying for a lot of them to be able to see that happen.”

Afterward, the team rang the victory bell at Alumni Field in Bellevue. The win was Northgate’s first since a 17-14 victory over Sto-Rox on Sept. 22, 2017. The team went winless in Fulmore’s first three seasons, finishing a combined 0-27.

“Last year we were in some games that we could have won,” Fulmore said, “but sometimes you’ve got to learn how to win. We’re not a young team anymore. We’re looking forward to the season.”

The WPIAL’s longest active losing streak now belongs to Ambridge at 24 games.

Dandy debuts

Brad and Brett Birch made their Gateway debut Friday, and the brothers seemed right at home. The Birches, who transferred from Jeannette, rebooted their quarterback-receiver connection in a 26-18 win over Delaware Valley.

Sophomore quarterback Brad Birch completed 15 of 25 attempts for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Brett Birch made five catches for 115 yards and a score.

More than 300 miles separate Gateway and Delaware Valley, so the schools played on a neutral field at Bald Eagle Area in Bellefonte.

‘Zero’ respect

Can a Week Zero win be labeled a statement game?

Moon and North Hills could make a strong case. Both missed the postseason last season but won on the road Friday night against perennial playoff teams.

Moon used a pair of second-half touchdown runs by Dylan Sleva to defeat Seneca Valley, 38-21. North Hills got a pair of touchdowns from both Robert Dickerson and Liam Tracey in a 37-0 win at Mars.

Getting defensive

Week Zero was a rough start for defending WPIAL champions. Three of the four in action Friday night lost, with WPIAL Class 3A champion Central Valley as the only winner.

The Warriors routed Knoch, 62-0.

Beaver Falls lost to Blackhawk, 31-20; Jeannette lost to East Allegheny, 40-0; and Central Catholic lost to Imhotep Charter, 12-6.

Reigning Class 5A champion Pine-Richland played Harrisburg on Saturday. Thomas Jefferson, the Class 4A champion, played a scrimmage in Week Zero.