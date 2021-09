LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the 5-15 mph. On Saturday, clouds will slowly increase throughout the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 101-105 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front during the afternoon and last into the evening. A few storms could be strong-to-severe anywhere from a Duncan to Altus to Mangum line and northward. The main threats for any strong thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.