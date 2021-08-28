Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 16:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
South Tucson, AZ
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Tanque Verde, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Catalina Foothills, AZ
City
Marana, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#16 31 00#18 30 00#Davis Monthan Air#Flowing Wells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Arecibo, Hatillo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:32:00 Expires: 2021-09-03 20:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Arecibo; Hatillo The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Arecibo in Puerto Rico Hatillo in Puerto Rico * Until 715 PM AST. * At 532 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arecibo, Hatillo, Camuy, Bajadero, Rafael Capo, Rafael Gonzalez, La Alianza, Animas, Corcovado, Sabana Hoyos and Carrizales. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brazoria The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern Angleton, Clute and Richwood.
Uintah County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Uintah by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Uintah The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Uintah County in northeastern Utah * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 245 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of Myton, or 22 miles south of Fort Duchesne, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Uintah County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Linn; Miami FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Kansas and Missouri, including the following areas, in east central Kansas, Linn KS and Miami. In Missouri, Bates, Cass, Henry, Johnson MO, and Pettis. * From midnight CDT tonight through Saturday afternoon * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected tonight into Saturday as a cold front sits over the area * Flash flooding will be possible, especially in low lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Harper, Kingman, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Harper; Kingman; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Cheyenne County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Harper; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Sumner County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Harper County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Harper, Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harper; Kingman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Harper County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Harper, Kingman, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harper; Kingman; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cheyenne, Burns and Hillsdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 367 and 383. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cheyenne County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTY At 932 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Brandon to near Chivington to 9 miles west of Sweetwater Reservoir, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eads, Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTY At 919 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Chivington to near Eads, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eads, Sheridan Lake, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy