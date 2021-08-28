Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EASTERN LOGAN AND WEST CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gandy, or near Stapleton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stapleton, Gandy, Logan, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake and Hoagland. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 226 and 237. Highway 83 between mile markers 107 and 116. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH