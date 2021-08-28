Flood Warning issued for St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Martin; St. Mary The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Atchafalaya River At Morgan City ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Atchafalaya River At Morgan City. * From Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. * At 5:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 2.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to 6.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning to 3.2 feet and oscillate around 3.4 feet until Wednesday. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Flood stage. The city dock will be under water. Water will cover the lower end of Belleview Front Street in Berwick. Vessel traffic will be affected by stronger river current and vessel traffic safety rules will be strictly enforced by the U.S. Coast Guard. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Atchafalaya River Morgan City 6.0 2.8 Sat 5 pm CDT 6.5 3.2 3.3