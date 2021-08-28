Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN JACKSON NORTHEASTERN NOBLES...EASTERN MURRAY AND COTTONWOOD COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota.