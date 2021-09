The Minnesota Vikings improved on their rough preseason opener a week ago but couldn't move the ball in a 12-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. The Vikings had a different approach to Saturday's game as many of the starters played after sitting out last week. The decision to play almost backfired when Adam Thielen jammed his knee at the end of the Vikings' first drive. Although Thielen limped off, he was checked on the sideline and deemed OK.