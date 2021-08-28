Cancel
Law Enforcement

Between defund and defend, L.A. tries new tactics, bigger budget for cops

By Maya Rao
pbs.org
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES – Movie night was about to start at a park on the city’s south side when four police officers approached Tyrice Cagle. “Just let us know what you need,” a cop told him. After running afoul of authorities as a gang member in his youth, Cagle has dedicated...

