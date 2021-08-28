Hundreds protest Washington Gov. Inslee's vaccine mandate
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at the state Capitol in Olympia on Saturday to protest Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate. The mandate, which Inslee announced in early August, requires most state workers, healthcare workers and school employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face losing their jobs. Inslee has said the getting people vaccinated is essential for getting Washington past the pandemic.www.ctpost.com
