Watauga, TN

Upcoming NOLI events (Aug. 29 paper)

Johnson City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin one of our instructors for a half-day paddle on the vibrant blue green waters of Watauga Lake. Upon arriving you will be greeted by your instructor who will give you an overview of the day, a review of flatwater kayaks and gear, and a safety briefing. You will then be fitted to one of our touring kayaks, a life jacket and paddle and make your way to the water’s edge, where your instructor will make sure you are comfortable and properly outfitted in your boat. Next the real fun begins as you launch into a protected cove where you will get the chance to review fundamentals and practice basic strokes before embarking as a group on an enjoyable trip to a wooded island in the middle of the lake. Family-friendly and suitable for all ages 7-plus. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $65. Sign up at www.Nolilearn.org.

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Watauga, TN
