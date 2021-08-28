Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Bengals with the most to gain in final preseason game

By Cincy Jungle
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking the final roster in the NFL is a pretty hard thing to do. It has especially been harder these past couple seasons with the pandemic getting rid of the preseason one year and only having three games this season. Every chance for these bubble players to actually get on the field is incredibly valuable.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#Pandemic#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCincy Jungle

Why Nick Foles makes sense for the Bengals

Joe Burrow is almost certain to be completely healthy at some point. But that point might not be right now. In the meantime, the Bengals—and head coach Zac Taylor—cannot survive without a good backup quarterback. Brandon Allen doesn’t seem to be a guy who can win meaningful games. Recently, we...
NFLThe Phinsider

Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals: Preseason Live Thread & Game Information

This afternoon's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals will serve as the final preseason game for both clubs now that the NFL has expanded the schedule to seventeen games and reduced the preseason to only three games. With the final game of the preseason normally serving as the dress rehearsal game before the regular season kicks off for most teams around the NFL, the Bengals will follow the norm and are expected to play their starters this afternoon. This will mark the first appearance of the preseason for Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow who is coming off a torn ACL and MCL suffered during last season.
NFLESPN

Projected NFL draft order for 2022: Who has the No. 1 pick?

The Houston Texans are the team that's most likely to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft when it begins on Thursday, April 28, according to the preseason 1-32 draft order projections from the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI). Could the Texans target a quarterback next April? ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay lists five signal-callers among the top 20 prospects in his first 2022 draft rankings, but in his first mock draft, he has Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux going to Houston.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals: What to expect from Nick McCloud and Wyatt Ray

The Cincinnati Bengals added two players off waivers to their 53-man roster. Here’s what to expect this season from the newcomers. The roster is set (for now) for the Bengals as teams have released players and subsequently claimed others from opposing teams. Cincinnati trimmed down its roster with a flurry of releases but ended up picking up two new players from other teams.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings linked to another former KC Chiefs defensive back

The Minnesota Vikings have gone to great lengths to remake their secondary this offseason, and it’s a strategy that included adding one former K.C. Chiefs cornerback. Now it sounds as if they’re ready to add another pass defender who was recently cut by general manager Brett Veach. Ben Goessling of...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Tennessee Titans Release Matt Barkley, Sign to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans released former USC quarterback Matt Barkley on Wednesday. Barkley signed with the Titans in August, and completed 24-of-39 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, during the preseason. The California native was competing against QB Logan Woodside for the backup role to starter Ryan Tannehill, but ultimately lost the fight.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy