Judge went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over Oakland. Judge hammered a three-run shot off Sean Manaea in the fifth inning, his 28th homer of the year. He later knocked an RBI single in the ninth. The 6-foot-7 slugger has collected multiple hits in four straight games, going 9-for-16 (.563) with three extra-base hits and five RBI during that span. On the year, Judge is now slashing .291/.383/.532 with 46 extra-base hits and 70 RBI.