New Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III had a dominant showing and is on the 2022 NFL Draft radar. Kenneth Walker III may not have been firmly on the 2022 NFL Draft radar, especially in what looks like a good group, and maybe more importantly, a deep group of running backs for this coming cycle. In a deep group without a certified superstar, getting onto the radar could be huge for your stock. Walker did just that in his first game with the Michigan State Spartans after transferring from Wake Forest.