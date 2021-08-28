Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Larry Nance Jr. reveals truth on shock trade from Cavs to Blazers

By Angelo Guinhawa
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Larry Nance Jr.’s trade to the Portland Trail Blazers came as a shock to everyone, especially since he is a fan-favorite who has actually loved his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Apparently, though, the big man asked for the trade. In a message he shared to Cleveland.com, Nance revealed that...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
80K+
Followers
57K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Cleveland Com#The Chicago Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Starting Lineup Of LeBron James: This Team Would Be Unstoppable

LeBron James is one of the greats and we all know this. What he has accomplished on top of the league for 18 seasons has been special, and he continues to do it as he approaches his 19th year in the NBA. But what if we were to create a starting lineup of 5 versions of LeBron James?
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Larry Nance Jr. breaks silence on Cavs trading him in major way

After Friday’s trade of Larry Nance Jr. to the Portland Trail Blazers, the veteran poured his heart out in expressing thanks to Cleveland Cavaliers fans. Nance composed an open letter to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor that allowed the former Cavs star to adequately offer thanks while noting that he’ll continue to be supportive of the community.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ex-Cavaliers center goes full Shaq mode with backboard-shattering dunk

Former center for the Cleveland Cavaliers Walter “Edy” Tavares has wreaked havoc as he broke the backboard following a powerful slam at the AfroBasket games. With 1:00 minute left in a tightly contested game, following the missed layup of his teammate, the former Cavaliers big man grabbed the offensive rebound and dunked the ball to the basket to tie the game, and eventually breaking the backboard during this process.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Tacko Fall Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team

NBA fan-favorite Tacko Fall is on the move this offseason. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the 7-foot-5 center is heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal. After going undrafted in 2019, the former UCF big-man signed with the Celtics. Through 26 games over the past two...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Larry Nance Jr.’s bold Cavs warning that should scare the NBA

Even though he is no longer with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr. is still in full support of his former team and sees a bright future for the young Cavs. In an emotional message he shared to Cleveland.com, Nance sent a warning to the rest of the NBA to watch out for the rebuilding Cavs. While the team has suffered years of heartbreaks since LeBron James left the team for the second time, the 28-year-old big man expressed his belief that the team is on the right path to success.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lauri Markkanen reveals harsh reality of life with Bulls after Cavs trade

The past two seasons with the Chicago Bulls haven’t exactly been peachy for Lauri Markkanen. On Friday, the 24-year-old turned a page in his career as he made the move to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster three-team deal. Markkanen has since spoken out about the challenges he faced during his time in Chicago as well as how much love he has for the city.
NBABlazer's Edge

The Trail Blazers Salary Cap and LaMarcus Aldridge

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back this week, as Dave Deckard and Dia Miller take on ALMOST all of your important Blazers topic with humor and style. This podcast was recorded Tuesday, well before the Blazers traded for Larry Nance, Jr. That subject will have to wait until next week. But the dynamic duo break down Portland’s salary cap situation and how it’s impacting their moves, look at the importance of Robert Covington, Norman Powell’s relative happiness, Damian Lillard’s Instagram, and plenty more. Dia pulls Dave back in line with glasses full of sparkly rainbows. Dave pokes holes through the idea of re-signing LaMarcus Aldridge. Then the hosts go ham on Mexican food as they debate the merits and dangers of all-night drive-thru restaurants. It’s your typical celebration of Trail Blazers topics and general wackiness...one of the best ways to get through your off-season!
NBAaudacy.com

Another potential Trail Blazers trade

Football is almost here, but that doesn’t mean the Portland Trail Blazers have disappeared from existence (even though they might wish for some peace and quiet). The NBA offseason is still in full swing as Portland attempts to tool with their roster and appease Damian Lillard’s desire for a championship roster in Portland. Early signs indicate there won’t be much movement heading into next season, but there have been interesting trade propositions. For example…
NBABleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Bulls, Cavs and Blazers' Lauri Markkanen Sign-and-Trade

One of the last dominoes in the 2021 NBA offseason fell Friday. Chicago Bulls restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the earliest details on the deal:. But that wasn't all. To get the cap space necessary to absorb that four-year, $67...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets looking to exploit Cavs’ Lauri Markkanen trade

Lauri Markkanen made headlines on Friday after news broke that he was at the center of a blockbuster three-team deal between the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Chicago Bulls, and the Portland Trail Blazers. With Markkanen heading to the Cavs, it looks like Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are looking to capitalize on the aftermath of the deal.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Lauri Markkanen trade clears way for Kevin Love to Lakers

Could Kevin Love be the next former NBA All-Star to reunite with LeBron James and join the star-studded 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers?. On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Portland Trail Blazers executed a three-team trade that sent Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland, Larry Nance to Portland, and Derrick Jones Jr. to Chicago. The Cavs then inked the 24-year-old power forward to a four-year, $67 million contract.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Team should bench Kevin Love for 2 years if he won’t take a buyout

Kevin Love refuses to take a buyout, so that means the Cavs have one option. Kevin Love has made it known that he values his salary more than anything. Despite being older, injured, and with a contract he no longer warrants, he’s become unmoveable unless someone more worthwhile like Collin Sexton is added to the deal. Love knows this. Love’s agent knows this. Despite the fact that everyone in and out of the NBA knows Love’s history, his attitude issues, his inability to stay on the court, and his declining play, Love actually expects someone to trade for him. He, a man who no longer plays offense and has never played defense.
NBABleacher Report

Larry Nance Jr. Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Would Need 'A Lot' in Return to Deal PF

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. continues to generate interest on the trade block, but Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that "it would take a lot to deal him." Fedor noted the Cavaliers turned down a package for Nance at the trade deadline that would have returned multiple late first-round...

Comments / 0

Community Policy