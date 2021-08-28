Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

By Cincy Jungle
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Dolphins#American Football#Nfl Draft#Burrow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLNBC Sports

No Tua Tagovailoa for Dolphins this weekend

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but another 2020 first-round pick will be sitting out that game. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Thursday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in the team’s third and final preseason contest. Flores said many of the team’s other starters will also be sitting out this weekend.
NFLchatsports.com

There is a double standard when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates his first touchdown pass to Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, November 1, 2020. (ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST) The Miami Dolphins knew that Tua Tagovailao was their guy in 2020 and they...
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ response to Deshaun Watson trade rumors — and his confidence in Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores declined to address specifically if the team is still pursuing Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday amid a Saturday report that dubbed the Dolphins the “front-runner.” “Reports, speculations are not really things we get into,” Flores said after the Dolphins’ 29-26 preseason win at Cincinnati. “I understand the question, but as I’ve said in ...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To Tua Tagovailoa’s Preseason Performance

It’s time to give credit where credit is due. Tua Tagovailoa played like a superstar during the Dolphins-Falcons preseason game Saturday night. Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was mediocre at best during his rookie campaign. He went 6-3 as the starter and had 1,814 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. Most came away unimpressed by the rookie because of his inability to put up big numbers. Some even wanted the Dolphins to trade Tagovailoa and take another quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Luckily, they didn’t.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brian Flores Has A Surprising Admission On Tua Tagovailoa

When an NFL quarterback throws an interception – or fumbles the ball – most fans want the quarterback to just get out of the way. It’s not worth it to risk an injury going for the ball or a tackle of a bigger defender. Brian Flores thinks differently, though. Dolphins...
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Here's what Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa thinks of Dan Marino's recent observation

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins legend Dan Marino is a club executive and a regular observer at practice. And so it was no surprise when Marino complimented the outstanding growth Tagovailoa has shown in training camp this summer. "Tua has a better understanding of where he wants to go with the...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."

Comments / 0

Community Policy