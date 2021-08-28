Florida freshwater mussel gets protected habitat thanks to museum collections

GAINESVILLE, Fla – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has designated 190 miles of streams and rivers in Florida and Georgia as critical habitat for a rare species of freshwater mussel once thought to be extinct. The new ruling, which went into effect Aug. 2, outlines protective measures for the Suwannee moccasinshell, Medionidus walkeri, whose numbers have been steadily dwindling over the past several decades.