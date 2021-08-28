Baylor football preview: It's coach Dave Aranda's time to shine in second year

How does Baylor look with its first new starting QB in four years?. Charlie Brewer has moved on to Utah for his final year of eligibility. Gerry Bohanon won the preseason competion over Jacob Zeno and redshirt freshman Blake Shapen. Bohanon fits best in coach Dave Aranda’s offense, which features plenty of play-action passes. Bohanon, who also throws the best deep ball of the group, has the most experience. He has played in 15 games, including 10 relief appearances in the 2019 season when Brewer was banged up. Zeno was exciting in the 2019 Big 12 title game against Oklahoma when both Brewer and Bohanon were hurt. Shapen is the only one of three recruited by the current staff.