Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Gotham Knights Leak Reveals Villain

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Gotham Knights leak has reportedly revealed one of the game's villain, and possibly the Batman game's antagonist. We don't know much about Gotham Knights. In fact, we don't even know how much or how little Batman is in the game or what villains players will be taken on as Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood. That said, while WB Games Montreal has yet to disclose this information, IMDB may have just leaked a smidgen of it on its behalf.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villains#Video Game#Red Hood#Wb Games Montreal#Imdb#Xbox Series S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

John Cena’s Peacemaker Skin Rumored For Fortnite

Fortnite is said to be doing another crossover with The Suicide Squad which will make way for a Peacemaker skin in the coming months. Taking to Twitter earlier today, known Fortnite leaker Shiina claimed that the same source who previously leaked the Bloodsport skin before its announcement also mentioned a Peacemaker skin alongside. Bloodsport was added to the battle royale game earlier in the month and hence, there stands a large likelihood that the proven source may as well be telling the truth about Peacemaker.
MoviesPosted by
94.5 KATS

The 10 Most Shocking Villain Reveals In Movie History

A dynamic villain character can take a good movie and make it great. While a film is nothing without its protagonist, a multi-faceted villain can take our hero’s journey to new heights. In many movies, it’s pretty easy to tell who the villain is. A shifty demeanor, dark gaze, or evil chuckle is a pretty dead giveaway. But in other movies, the villain is not as clear-cut. Ever heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing? Sometimes, it takes the entire movie to find out just who the bad guy — or girl — truly is. Once you finally do discover who the Big Bad is, you realize they’ve been hiding in plain sight all along.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Warners Teases “Matrix Resurrections,” “Batman”

Warner Bros. Pictures came out swinging with their CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas today with the first trailer for the fourth “The Matrix” film. Officially titled “The Matrix Resurrections,” the clip begins with Neil Patrick Harris as a therapist talking to Keanu Reeves’ Neo in a near-future San Francisco with Neo seemingly trapped in a regular life.
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

The ‘Eternals’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s (Potential) Villains

The intellectual properties of Marvel have become so ridiculously popular, and the new movies are diving deeper and deeper into the universe. Heck, the larger Marvel universe and its array of characters and storylines have a deeply entrenched mythos and backstory that would make even J.R.R. Tolkien blush. Article continues...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Halo Infinite Leak Reveals A Photo Mode

Halo is quite the iconic video game franchise. We’re gearing up for the next major installment release, and there’s still plenty we don’t know about. So far, there’s only been one flight available. This gave selected players a chance to test out the multiplayer component of the game. Unfortunately, this was limited to facing bots. Still, some fans were able to try the game out. While that allowed some new information to come out, datamining has continued to shed light on areas of the game which has yet to receive a highlight.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Gotham Knights & Suicide Squad Are Getting An Update This October

It's been a long time since we heard about Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The former was originally intended to launch this year but has since slipped into 2022. After radio silence all year, with no appearance at E3 or Gamescom, both titles will finally be remerging at DC Fandome on October 16.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Far Cry 6 Villain Character Possibly Revealed in Ubisoft Press Release

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a character in the Far Cry 6 material who might just play a role in the game… assuming, of course, that the article in which he’s mentioned is not just pre-release color. Considering Ubisoft has kept a lid on some of the characters players will be facing off against in the upcoming title, they might have just spotted an important boss they’ll have to face in the game.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Reveal Best Look Yet At The Villain

The latest batch of rumors making the rounds are claiming that Venom: Let There Be Carnage could end up being hit with yet another delay, offering that the symbiotic sequel may be pushed into the January 2022 slot currently occupied by Morbius, which would in turn see Jared Leto’s Living Vampire shunted even further back into next year, slowing down Sony’s expansion plans even further.
EntertainmentDen of Geek

New Batman Costume Revealed as New Era for the Dark Knight Begins

Batman is going through some major changes this year, at least in the world of comic books, where he’s currently under siege by Scarecrow while also being hunted by the new “peacekeeping” force known as the Magistrate. For years, he’s been losing his grip on Gotham City and finding himself increasingly alone, and soon he’ll be leaving the city he swore to protect — at least for a little while — when the current “Fear State” story arc comes to a close in November.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Gotham Knights Fans Are Still Waiting On An Official Update Since Delay Announcement

Gotham Knights has a pretty solid fan base despite the game hitting the marketplace quite yet. Originally unveiled during the virtual DC FanDome event in 2020, this upcoming action RPG was set for release this year. However, just like with a ton of other games this past year, it was delayed. Instead of a launch in 2021, the developers over at WB Games Montreal opted to release this title in 2022. Since then, fans have been waiting on a new update, but nothing has hit the public quite yet so far.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Warner Bros. Reveals New Footage of 'The Matrix 4' and 'The Batman' at CinemaCon

Taking a low-key approach, Warner Bros. presented new footage Tuesday for its theatrical slate over the next seven months at exhibitors’ confab CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The studio’s reel shown at the showroom at Caesars Palace included new footage of “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson and the opening sequence for “The Many Saints of Newark” that is a prequel to “The Sopranos.” A glimpse at the first trailer for “The Matrix 4” was also revealed, along with its title: “The Matrix: Resurrections.” For Clint Eastwood’s neo-Western drama “Cry Macho,” the presentation was a mini-homage to Eastwood’s career with praise via recorded comments by Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep and other cinema luminaries. The tributes were mixed with “Cry Macho” movie clips.

Comments / 0

Community Policy