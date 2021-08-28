Gotham Knights Leak Reveals Villain
A new Gotham Knights leak has reportedly revealed one of the game's villain, and possibly the Batman game's antagonist. We don't know much about Gotham Knights. In fact, we don't even know how much or how little Batman is in the game or what villains players will be taken on as Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood. That said, while WB Games Montreal has yet to disclose this information, IMDB may have just leaked a smidgen of it on its behalf.comicbook.com
Comments / 0