‘David got a rock and a slingshot and knocked Goliath out’: The National Black Accord
On Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, the National Black Accord (NBA), based in Cleveland, Ohio, held a rally and political education event in honor of Black August and in support of the liberation of all people oppressed by imperialism, colonialism and capitalism. The organization was established in May 2021 around self-determination – not simply through ideology, but through an effective implementation of plans that build a self-sufficient community.sfbayview.com
