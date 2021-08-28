‘David got a rock and a slingshot and knocked Goliath out’: The National Black Accord

Oh, look who has thoughts on the state of reproductive freedom in the United States. It’s none other than Ian Samuel (who is blue checked by Twitter in a world where Alan Page still is not). The former Indiana University Maurer School of Law professor who resigned his position following a Title IX investigation. In his resignation statement, he said the allegations against him, and the investigation it spurred, were a wake-up call for him that caused him to take a hard look at his life and the decisions he was making. Which, good for him, I guess.