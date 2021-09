Treasury Dept: 90% Of Federal Rental Aid Untouched. (Washington, DC) — Slightly more than 10-percent of federal rental aid has been distributed. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, only five-billion-dollars of the 46-billion allocated has made it into the hands of tenants, landlords or utility companies. The Department says most of the aid is still being held by the state and local groups responsible for distributing it. After September, officials say programs that are unwilling or unable to deliver assistance quickly will be at risk of funds being reallocated to other high-need areas.