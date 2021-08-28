Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Moody by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota...and east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Moody A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR PIPESTONE AND SOUTHEASTERN MOODY COUNTIES At 629 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jasper, or near Pipestone, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Pipestone National Monument around 635 PM CDT. Holland and Woodstock around 645 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Hatfield and Ihlen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH