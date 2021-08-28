Cancel
Albany, GA

First Alert Weather

By Tommie Owens
WALB 10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We hang on to showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the evening. The temperatures heading through the evening feel hot and steamy especially after a shower moves through, but the good news is that rainfall will lower temperatures briefly. Now, these storms that move through could pack a punch which includes gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lots of lightning. This may make you change any outdoor plans for later during the evening as we begin to dry out slightly. OVernight, we are much drier with very few showers and storms likely. Temperatures will fall into the middle 70s across the area.

