Teresa Giudice Cozies Up to Boyfriend Luis Ruelas During Nashville Trip: 'Nothing But Love'

Love is in the air! Kendall Jenner hinted that she has “fallen” for boyfriend Devin Booker on Tuesday, August 31, after meeting his grandmother in Moss Point, Mississippi. The 25-year-old shared a screenshot of lyrics to the song “One Day” by Cleo Sol via her Instagram Stories, which include very romantic sentiments. “Hope you know that you’re my world / No way you’re lonely / In times of trouble, just call on me / And I’ll drop everything / Only you can make me do this / Only you have made me fall quick,” read the lyrics in the screenshot.