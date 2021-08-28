Cancel
Teresa Giudice Cozies Up to Boyfriend Luis Ruelas During Nashville Trip: 'Nothing But Love'

Cover picture for the articleTeresa Giudice was gleaming on her recent trip to Nashville with boyfriend Luis Ruelas!. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, shared a trio of posts from the couple's Tennessee getaway on her Instagram page on Friday. In the first image, Giudice wore a sexy snakeskin pantsuit and off-white cowboy boots, while her beau opted for all-black attire, which he accented with a pair of silver chains and a matching watch.

