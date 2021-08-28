Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

It's Officially the Hottest Day in San Francisco So Far This Year

SFist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon, it reached 84 degrees Fahrenheit in San Francisco — making Saturday the city’s single-hottest day recorded this year, thus far. If you're uncomfortably sweating inside your AC-less domicile, clinging onto ice cube trays like first-born children, trust us that you're not alone. Because earlier today, the mostly cloud-free weather outside gave way to the warmest day we've experienced in 2021... as of now.

sfist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Abc7#The Bay Area Air Quality#Baaqmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy