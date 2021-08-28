It's Officially the Hottest Day in San Francisco So Far This Year

This afternoon, it reached 84 degrees Fahrenheit in San Francisco — making Saturday the city’s single-hottest day recorded this year, thus far. If you're uncomfortably sweating inside your AC-less domicile, clinging onto ice cube trays like first-born children, trust us that you're not alone. Because earlier today, the mostly cloud-free weather outside gave way to the warmest day we've experienced in 2021... as of now.