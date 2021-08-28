Coronavirus cases surge to highest count since January, overall positivity rate decreases as fall semester begins
As weekly testing more than quadrupled between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21 with the return of USC’s student population, coronavirus cases surged to the largest weekly jump since mid-January. However, with a lower positivity rate compared to other areas in Los Angeles County and California — 2.75% and 5.2% respectively —, student positivity rates decreased to .4%, the lowest since June 26.dailytrojan.com
