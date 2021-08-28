Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Coronavirus cases surge to highest count since January, overall positivity rate decreases as fall semester begins

By JACOB WHEELER
Daily Trojan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs weekly testing more than quadrupled between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21 with the return of USC’s student population, coronavirus cases surged to the largest weekly jump since mid-January. However, with a lower positivity rate compared to other areas in Los Angeles County and California — 2.75% and 5.2% respectively —, student positivity rates decreased to .4%, the lowest since June 26.

dailytrojan.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Responsibility#Usc#Usc#University#Student Health#The Usc Bookstore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthKYUK

Y K Delta Daily Covid Case Counts At Highest Point Since January

After a few months with low case counts, COVID-19 appears to be once again surging in the Y-K Delta. Daily cases across the region have been hitting the double digits consistently since mid-July. On Aug 17, the region hit its highest case count since January, with 43 cases reported in a single day. Hospitalizations are increasing too. The Y-K Delta surge is consistent with a sharp spike in cases statewide and across the nation.
Public Healthcalculatedriskblog.com

August 25th COVID-19: 7-Day Average New Cases Highest Since January

On daily deaths: There were over 1,100 deaths reported today. In early July, the 7-day average for daily COVID deaths was around 190. Since then, the 7-day average of daily deaths has more than quadrupled, and since deaths lag hospitalizations, it seems likely average daily deaths will increase to over 1,000 per day. Be careful.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Over 200 COVID-19 cases reported at Laredo schools since start of Fall semester

Local officials devoted a large portion of Wednesday’s COVID-19 media briefing to children and the expected wave of cases originating at schools after students returned to campuses. Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino said that during a health professional meeting, a short-term plan to bring a pediatric care team to...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: 1,400+ Additional Virus Cases And 6 Deaths, Latest Positivity Rate Decreases Slightly

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state experiences a rise in COVID-19 breakthrough cases, health officials on Wednesday reported an additional 1,436 virus cases and six more deaths. Meanwhile, the latest positivity rate has slightly decreased. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate decreased for the first time in weeks, by .1%, from 6.6% recorded on Aug. 23 to 6.5% on Aug. 24. The positivity rate, which has been on the rise since dipping to 1.1% in late June, remains in the “caution” status. The update brings the state’s total positive cases to...
Morgan County, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Virus cases rise by dozens in region as state hits highest single-day mark since January

The rise in new COVID-19 infections across west-central Illinois is showing few signs of slowing amid a huge spike statewide. The entire region is considered at high risk for the spread of the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationwide, 94.04% of counties are in the highest risk category — 2.52% more than the previous week. Just 77 of the 3,143 counties in the nation, or 2.39%, are at a low risk for the spread of the virulent disease.
EducationDaily Trojan

Coronavirus highlights the country’s educational woes

When the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to the Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccine back in December 2020, it seemed as if the end of the pandemic was on the horizon. Almost nine months and full FDA approval later, the end seems further away than before. Vaccination rates have plateaued...
Kentucky StateHerald Ledger

Kentucky reports third highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic began

FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,941 new COVID-19 cases across the state Wednesday. Gov. Andy Beshear says that's the third highest one-day report so far. KDPH reports that 1,560 of those cases are kids and teens age 18 and younger. Twelve additional coronavirus-related deaths were...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy