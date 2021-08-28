Emergency evacuation brings Louisiana orphan animals to Helen Woodward Animal Center, temporary foster families needed

On Saturday, Aug. 28, at approximately 10:50 a.m., a jet carrying about 40 orphan cats and 25 orphan dogs landed at Gillespie Fields in El Cajon. Organized in just under 24 hours by Greater Good Charities, the plane was on an emergency mission. Hurricane Ida has Louisiana and Mississippi parishes in its sights and, with evacuation notices on the ready, overburdened area shelters have no safe place to house their homeless animals. Helen Woodward Animal Center is assisting with this evacuation and seeks the public’s help in securing temporary foster families for the latest arrivals, according to a Woodward Center news release.